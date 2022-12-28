Dr. Scott Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Otto, MD
Dr. Scott Otto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Colorado Breast Imaging11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 210, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8080
Surgeons of Lake County LLC1870 W Winchester Rd Ste 112, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 816-7495
Saint Anthony Summit Medical Center340 PEAK ONE DR, Frisco, CO 80443 Directions (720) 321-8080
Prsv. PC Silverthorne360 Peak One Dr Ste 300, Frisco, CO 80443 Directions (970) 668-7190
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Although I did not have surgery, Dr Otto followed me during my in patient stay. He was kind and empathetic and that means a lot when you’re in a situation that is new and confusing.
About Dr. Scott Otto, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- U Ind/Meth Hosp
- Methodist Hosp of Ind
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
- General Surgery
Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otto has seen patients for Wound Repair and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.
