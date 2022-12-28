Overview

Dr. Scott Otto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Otto works at Associated Surgeons in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Frisco, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.