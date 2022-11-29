Overview

Dr. Scott Orth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Matagorda Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Orth works at Southwest Orthopedic Group LLC in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in El Campo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.