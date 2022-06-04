Dr. Scott Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Orr, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Orr, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Alabama At Birmingham Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Orr works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Ortho Spine & Sports1801 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 228-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Trace Crossings Family Medicine PC118 Mars Hill Rd, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 228-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Orthopaedic Specialists of Alabama PC48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 255, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3090
-
4
Coosa Eye Associates PC34011 Us Highway 280, Childersburg, AL 35044 Directions (205) 838-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orr?
had more than one issue. He considered them all. The we talked them out. As the patient I was part of the decision making. He listened.
About Dr. Scott Orr, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1326380684
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Univeristy Of Alabama At Birmingham Medical Center
- Samford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orr works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.