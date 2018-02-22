See All Neurologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Scott Olson, MD

Neurology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Scott Olson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.

They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    9300 Campus Point Dr # MC7893, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-5540
  2. 2
    Perlman Clinic
    9350 Campus Point Dr # 2A, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-5540

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Scott Olson, MD

  • Neurology
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • 1376568659
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Olson has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

