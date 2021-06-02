Dr. Scott Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Oliver, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Oliver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Oliver works at
Locations
-
1
University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center1675 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliver?
Dr Oliver is a very knowledgeable doctor and takes his time to explain precisely your condition and his recommendations!
About Dr. Scott Oliver, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1336173772
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver works at
Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.