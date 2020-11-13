Overview

Dr. Scott Okuno, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse, Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Okuno works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in La Crosse, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

