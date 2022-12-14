Overview

Dr. Scott Norris, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey, The School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Norris works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A. in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.