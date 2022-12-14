Dr. Scott Norris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Norris, DO
Dr. Scott Norris, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey, The School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A.4215 Burns Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 694-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
About Dr. Scott Norris, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376642231
- Temple University Hospital
- Kennedy Memorial Hospitals-University Medical Center
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey, The School Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
