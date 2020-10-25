Dr. Scott Newsome, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Newsome, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Newsome, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Newsome works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-1522
- 2 601 N Caroline St Ste 5072, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-1522
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newsome?
Dr Newsome & his staff are the absolute best , probably in our country. I cannot be more grateful to them & to God for allowing me the opportunity to be a patient of theirs.
About Dr. Scott Newsome, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1326213265
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newsome has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newsome accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newsome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newsome works at
Dr. Newsome has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newsome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.