Dr. Scott Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Saint John's Riverside Hospital and St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
-
1
21st Century Oncology1 Odell Plz Ste 277, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 965-2026
-
2
Scott E. Newman MD, FACS1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 472-6100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Scott E. Newman MD, FACS1 Expressway Plz, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Directions (516) 882-1020
-
4
Scott E. Newman MD, FACS311 North St, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 423-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
Dr Newman is the best, most caring Doctor I have ever had. His entire staff is so pleasant and accommodating. I had a breast reduction, lift and augmentation done and I could not be happier with the results- I trusted him and am glad I did- I was adamant about not wanting a fake look and they look so perfect and natural- he really is the best around. He called me the night after surgery to check on me and texted me the following week checking in- talk about top notch service!! He truly cares about his patients. His calm demeanor and transparent honesty throughout all appointments made me feel so comfortable and confident in my decision. Thank you Dr Newman, Dr Moody (anesthesiologist), Kerri, and all the wonderful staff!!
About Dr. Scott Newman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609907120
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Westchester Med Ctr/Ny Med Coll
- New York Medical College
- City University NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.