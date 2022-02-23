Overview

Dr. Scott Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Saint John's Riverside Hospital and St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion.



Dr. Newman works at Scott Newman MD FACS in Yonkers, NY with other offices in New York, NY, Roslyn Heights, NY and White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.