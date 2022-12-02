Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. John Plastic Surgery2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 403-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a cyst like place on my face that needed to be drained. He was great and so was his nurse! I felt confident in his care.
About Dr. Scott Newbrough, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- General Surgery
Dr. Newbrough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newbrough has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Newbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.