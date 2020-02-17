Dr. Scott Neusetzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neusetzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Neusetzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Neusetzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4811 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 237-8119
-
2
Lafayette General Pinhook Pharmacy1000 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-7287
-
3
Edward F. Breaux MD A Professional Corporation1016 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-6665
-
4
Southern Urology LLC120 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-6665
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neusetzer?
Outstanding dr. Go once a year for a check up and as unpleasant as the “over 50” checkup can be, he makes it easy and no big deal. Always listens to any questions and answers in easy to understand terms
About Dr. Scott Neusetzer, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174603757
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
