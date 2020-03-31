Overview

Dr. Scott Nesbitt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nesbitt works at Family Medicine of Butler P C. in Butler, PA with other offices in Kittanning, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.