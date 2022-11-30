Overview

Dr. Scott Neltner, MD is a Dermatologist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Neltner works at UC Health Dermatology in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.