Dr. Scott Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - East Campus.
Locations
-
1
Loma Linda University Medical Center11406 Loma Linda Dr, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6444
-
2
Professional Plaza25455 Barton Rd Ste 102B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2808
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Still waiting to see him!!!Getting so depressed waiting.??
About Dr. Scott Nelson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790876480
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
