Dr. Scott Nelson, DPM
Dr. Scott Nelson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Midlands.
Lakeside Location and Business Office16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 208, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 758-5690
Chi Health Midlands11111 S 84th St, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 717-6870
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I had an ankle dislocation, fixation(?). I broke two bones in left foot, and his team was professional, the surgical team was awesome. Dr Nelson, has done a beautiful job repairing my ankle. His team was totally prepared and professional. Connie, his nurse is awesome, and I received quality care. I have been blessed by Dr Nelson’s expertise. an ankle break is traumatic, physically, and emotionally. I am only half way done with treatment, BUT, so far soo good. My ankle is responding well.
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
