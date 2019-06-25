Overview

Dr. Scott Nelson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Midlands.



Dr. Nelson works at CHI Health Orthopedics in Omaha, NE with other offices in Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.