Overview

Dr. Scott Negri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Negri works at Medical Clinic at Peach in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

