Overview

Dr. Scott Neff, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.