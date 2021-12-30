Dr. Scott Nadenik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Nadenik, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Nadenik, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Nadenik works at
Ocala Ear Nose & Throat2120 SW 22ND PL, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-5042
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadenik?
I had chronic rhinitis and sinusitis for years. I had seen an ENT in IL several times who said only medicine could help. My primary care doctor referred me to Ocala ENT, and Dr. Nadenik immediately noticed I had a deviated septum and ordered a CT scan. When I came back after the CT scan, he took the time to go over it with me and point out three areas that could be treated with surgery that he suggested would probably clear up about 70% of my symptoms and all of my recurrent sinus infections. The surgery caused very little pain. Once the stents were taken out a week later, I have been breathing better and sleeping better than I have in 20 years. I have been hiking, jogging, etc. with more comfort than ever. I am sleeping through the night. Yesterday - 2 months post surgery - Dr. Nadenik released me. Dr. Nadenik does not waste time during office visits - he gets straight to the point. But he always gave me time to ask all of my questions. When I had more questions, I was able to call th
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
