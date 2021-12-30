See All Otolaryngologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Scott Nadenik, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Scott Nadenik, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Nadenik works at Ocala Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ocala Ear Nose & Throat
    2120 SW 22ND PL, Ocala, FL 34471

  • Adventhealth Ocala

Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568459592
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Scott Nadenik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nadenik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nadenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nadenik works at Ocala Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nadenik’s profile.

    Dr. Nadenik has seen patients for Laryngitis, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadenik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadenik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadenik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadenik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadenik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

