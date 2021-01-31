Overview

Dr. Scott Myers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Myers works at MHD Philadelphia GI Group in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.