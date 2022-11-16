Overview

Dr. Scott Musick, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Musick works at Northwest Medical Plaza At Sugar Creek in Bentonville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.