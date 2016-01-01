Overview

Dr. Scott Murcin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Murcin works at Appledore Family Medicine and Pediatrics - Portsmouth in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Rochester, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.