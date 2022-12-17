See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Scott Mullen, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5 (68)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Mullen, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Mullen works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The University of Kansas Physicians Urology
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 224-7757
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sports Medicine and Performance Center
    10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Sports Medicine and Performance Center, Arrowhead
    1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I saw Dr.Mullen for my 6 week post op visit. He helped me understand the healing process of my shoulder. He was very encouraging and supportive. He gives me the drive to continue to get strong. I appreciate his caring and continued support. He is the best!
    Patty Miner — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Mullen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194923664
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman Hawkins Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
