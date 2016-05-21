Dr. Scott Morris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Morris, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Morris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Northwest Surgical Hospital and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.
Locations
Moore Office3001 S Telephone Rd Ste B, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 794-6691
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Northwest Surgical Hospital
- Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very sure of himself and extremely trustworthy of what he tells you.
About Dr. Scott Morris, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.