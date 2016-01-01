See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Scott Morioka, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
21 years of experience
Dr. Scott Morioka, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Morioka works at Champaign Dental Group in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hawaii Injury Recovery Center
    321 N Kuakini St Ste 501, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 762-0777

  • The Queens Medical Center

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    2.0
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1306051834
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • Pitt County Memorial Hospital
    • Pitt County Memorial Hospital
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Dr. Morioka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morioka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morioka works at Champaign Dental Group in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Morioka’s profile.

    Dr. Morioka has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morioka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morioka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morioka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morioka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morioka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

