Overview

Dr. Scott Morin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Morin works at Coastal Ear Nose and Throat Sgns in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.