Dr. Scott Morin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Morin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Ear Nose & Throat Surgeons984 First Colonial Rd Ste 302, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-0385
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say is he is the best! Went in with throat problem and Dr. Morin calmed me down and gave me through exam and solved my problem. Thank you Dr. Morin !!
About Dr. Scott Morin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821178047
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Uva/McV
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
