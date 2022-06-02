Dr. Scott Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Moore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Clinic of San Antonio16088 San Pedro Ave Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 483-8883
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Best cardiologist ever. We seen him for 5+ yrs until the Medicare plan we chose deleted him from the plan. If ever we need to switch again we will definitely see Dr Moore.
About Dr. Scott Moore, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1639149263
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.