Dr. Son Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merriam, KS. They completed their residency with St Luke's Hosp
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Kansas City Urology Care7450 Kessler St Ste, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 831-1003
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Son Nguyen, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1245280791
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hosp
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Bladder Infection
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
