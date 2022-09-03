Overview

Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merriam, KS. They completed their residency with St Luke's Hosp



Dr. Nguyen works at Kansas City Urology Care in Merriam, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.