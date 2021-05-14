See All Gastroenterologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Scott Modena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Modena works at Champaign Dental Group in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
May 14, 2021
Dr. Scott Modena was very informative and caring. I felt very confident being under his care. Would recommend
— May 14, 2021
  • Gastroenterology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1659339133
Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
  • St. Mary Medical Center
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Dr. Scott Modena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Modena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Modena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Modena has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Modena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modena.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.