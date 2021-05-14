Dr. Scott Modena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Modena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Modena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Modena works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Gastro - Cherry Hill1945 Marlton Pike E Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 237-8045
-
2
Virtua Gastroenterology - Moorestown728 Marne Hwy Ste 100B, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 206-4786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modena?
Dr. Scott Modena was very informative and caring. I felt very confident being under his care. Would recommend
About Dr. Scott Modena, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1659339133
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Modena using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Modena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modena works at
Dr. Modena has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Modena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.