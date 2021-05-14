Overview

Dr. Scott Modena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Modena works at Champaign Dental Group in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

