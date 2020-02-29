Overview

Dr. Scott Miscovich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Miscovich works at Scott J Miscovich MD LLC in Kaneohe, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.