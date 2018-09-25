Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mintzer works at
Locations
Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Hopeless, having been through a battery of tests, having unsuccessfully tried the older epilepsy drugs, having been effectively given up upon and then trying to map out a life living with uncontrolled seizures, I luckily met Dr. Mintzer. Now seizure free, and fully functional, I cannot thank the doctor enough; I fully recommend him, and encourage others looking for an excellent, caring, dedicated, and accomplished neurologist to give the good doctor a chance.
About Dr. Scott Mintzer, MD
- Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mintzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mintzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mintzer works at
Dr. Mintzer speaks Chinese and Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintzer.
