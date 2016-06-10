Dr. Scott Mink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Mink, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Mink, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Carlinville Area Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 15 Founders Ln Bldg 1132, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 528-7541
-
2
Springfield Clinic 1st - 900 Bldg Lab900 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
-
3
Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Prompt Care Lab1000 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (800) 444-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
- Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mink?
Met Dr Mink in Aug 2015. He immediately treated me for my pain & got me checked into the hospital right away to get my pain under control while having multiple tests & scans done, as well as the dbl biopsy needed to determine the type of cancer I had. I was stage 4 at diagnosis. Dr Mink was up front, informative & thorough. I continue to feel as if I am in the best hands I can be, all things considered. He has extended my quality of life & as of today, I am still battling, but without pain.
About Dr. Scott Mink, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235239906
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mink accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mink has seen patients for Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.