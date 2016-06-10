Overview

Dr. Scott Mink, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Carlinville Area Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.