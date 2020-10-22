Overview

Dr. Scott Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Advocate Heart Institute in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.