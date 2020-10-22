Dr. Scott Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Park Ridge Office1875 Dempster St Ste 555, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Miller's for about 3 years now. I love having him as my doctor. He is very knowledgeable. I trust that he is making the right decisions for me based on the results of the tests that he schedules for me. He takes my family history of heart conditions into account and I feel he is very proactive. I feel that he is concerned for me as a patient. Hint: schedule the earliest appointment of the day- he has lots of patients and often he is running behind- that is the only downside of his practice, but I think it is more because of how healthcare systems today have to run- I don't blame him for this.
About Dr. Scott Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1891719142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Polish and Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.