Overview

Dr. Scott Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their residency with Univ Of Ky Hosp, Urology



Dr. Miller works at Wellstar Urology in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.