Dr. Scott Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their residency with Univ Of Ky Hosp, Urology
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Paul Alphonse MD2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 290, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (470) 956-4230
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I hold Dr. Miller in the highest regards, not only from a professional view, but a personal view. I had acute renal failure to my left kidney and damage to my right kidney. Dr. Miller performed Laparoscopic surgery to remove the dead kidney, it looked nothing like a kidney and it was causing reflux to my right. Dr. Miller's demeanor is what you would want when going through that type of situation and he always makes me feel at ease. He talks to you and will answer all your questions in a way you understand. I am very thankful for all the years he has treated me. Losing a kidney and finding out your right one is damaged too, is a life altering situation. But he and another have helped guide me through the tough times and I am very thankful for Dr. Miller. I highly recommend Dr. Miller.
About Dr. Scott Miller, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1447363163
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ky Hosp, Urology
- University Ky Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.