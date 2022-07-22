Dr. Scott Midwall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Midwall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Midwall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Midwall, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Midwall works at
Locations
Palm Beach Heart Associates5503 S Congress Ave Ste 206, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 576-9829
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It was great! He stented me twice and I felt like a new man the very next day.... His father has also stented me... waiting to meet the NEXT. Generation of Midwalls!! Thanx Docs!! Still kicking!!
