Dr. Scott Michener, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Michener, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Frank R Michener MD3201 W Gore Blvd Ste 201, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 357-9984
The Rehabilitation Center3401 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr. michener is the greatest person in mankind!
About Dr. Scott Michener, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1497743405
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michener has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michener has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Michener. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.