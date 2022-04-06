Dr. Scott Meyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Meyers, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Meyers, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Meyers works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Surgery Center1440 Terrace Dr, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 293-9966Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyers?
You're in excellent hands with Dr. Meyers' and his team. He obviously loves his work.
About Dr. Scott Meyers, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1285647586
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyers works at
Dr. Meyers has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.