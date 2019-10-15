Dr. Scott Merkley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Merkley, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Merkley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.
Locations
New Lexington Clinic Psc1225 S Broadway Ste 201, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son was having issues out of town at college. He couldn’t see a Gastro there for weeks. We got him back to Lexington and Dr. Merkley was able to see him the next day. He truly listened to my son and his symptoms. He made a plan to investigate and scheduled two procedures the very next day. Many physicians would have given up but Dr. Merkley kept digging and found the source of the problem. We are very grateful for the prompt and sincere dedication Dr. Merkley exhibited and felt our son couldn’t have received better care. We would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a physician that will listen, really care and be diligent.
About Dr. Scott Merkley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
