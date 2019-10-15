Overview

Dr. Scott Merkley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.



Dr. Merkley works at NEW LEXINGTON CLINIC PSC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.