Overview

Dr. Scott Merenstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Merenstein works at Lowry Pediatrics in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.