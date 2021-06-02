Dr. Scott Meisel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Meisel, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Meisel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Virginia Health System
Dr. Meisel works at
Locations
United Vein Centers1900 Glades Rd Fl, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 770-3370
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Meisel, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1548454317
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery
Dr. Meisel works at
