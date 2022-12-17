Overview

Dr. Scott McRight, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. McRight works at Internal Medicine Associates in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

