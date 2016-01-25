Overview

Dr. Scott McPherson, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health River Region, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McPherson works at St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.