Overview

Dr. Scott McPherson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.



Dr. McPherson works at Champaign Dental Group in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.