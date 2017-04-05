Dr. Scott McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McPherson, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott McPherson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.
Locations
Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital910 E 20th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890
Erik D.Peterson, MD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mcpherson was the best Dr. I have ever had. He gave me my life back again. I fell at work and tore my suprispinatis. Highly recommend him. I was in constant pain from a this accident and he cleaned it out and with an extra step having worked on Mn. Vikings players was to put a screw in to make sure it never happened again, knowing from our talks that I was an active volleyball and golfer player.
About Dr. Scott McPherson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013993195
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery UCLA
- Orthopedics Naval Hospital San Diego
- Basic Surgery Naval Hospital San Diego
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University Of Minnesota
- Hand Surgery
