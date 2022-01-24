See All Gastroenterologists in Evans, GA
Dr. Scott McNear, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evans, GA. 

Dr. McNear works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Evans, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta Endoscopy Center Llc.
    393 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 868-0104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anal or Rectal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Dysphagia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
— Jan 24, 2022
About Dr. Scott McNear, DO

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013082379
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. McNear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McNear works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Evans, GA. View the full address on Dr. McNear’s profile.

Dr. McNear has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNear.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

