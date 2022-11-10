See All Dermatologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Scott McMenemy, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (27)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott McMenemy, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. McMenemy works at MCMENEMY SCOTT MD OFFICE in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scott Mcmenemy MD
    Scott Mcmenemy MD
3425 Highway 6 Ste 105, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 980-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr McMenemy is prompt, professional, very knowledgeable. He was very concerned when he found basil cell sarcoma in my hair. He cared whether I was in pain during the procedure. Which I wasn’t in any pain. My parents needed a new dermatologist. They are very pleased with his knowledge and professionalism.
    Debbi Horak — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Scott McMenemy, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528067618
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McMenemy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMenemy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMenemy works at MCMENEMY SCOTT MD OFFICE in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. McMenemy’s profile.

    Dr. McMenemy has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMenemy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. McMenemy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMenemy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMenemy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMenemy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

