Overview
Dr. Scott McMahon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
Dr. McMahon works at
Locations
-
1
Whole World Health Care - Environmental Medicine109 W Bland St, Roswell, NM 88203 Directions (575) 627-5571
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMahon?
We visited Dr McMahon for my son’ and I. From the beginning, he was extremely compassionate and informative . What I liked most about him is he can really relate the patient’s current situation without any judgement and one can share every detail of their sickness and he has always different perspectives to solve them. He listens !!! We don’t see it in many doctors . My son has Asperger . But he can talk to Dr Scott easily and look forward to his sppointments
About Dr. Scott McMahon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528078938
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.