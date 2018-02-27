Dr. Scott McLeod, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLeod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McLeod, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott McLeod, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus.
Dr. McLeod works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiology Care Inc3131 College Heights Blvd Ste 2200, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 433-8615
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLeod?
I brought my daughter in for an ingrown toenail that was so painful. Dr. McLeod was so compassionate and eased her fears. A day after the procedure she was feeling better already. A week later it was all better. I highly recommend Dr. McLeod!
About Dr. Scott McLeod, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801982392
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Moravian College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLeod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLeod accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLeod works at
Dr. McLeod speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLeod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLeod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.