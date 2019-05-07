Overview

Dr. Scott McLain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. McLain works at Kingsport Primary Care PC in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.