Dr. Scott McKnight, MD
Dr. Scott McKnight, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
UT Physicians Colon & Rectal Clinic - Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 725, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-4680
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Dr. McKnight found my health issue after 3 years of testing with another Dr. And he found it in about 15 minutes and recommend Ed a solution that is working. I recommend him highly. He's smart.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- Wake Forest University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
