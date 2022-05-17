Overview

Dr. Scott McKnight, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. McKnight works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.