Overview

Dr. Scott McKinstry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med|St Thomas Hospital



Dr. McKinstry works at Cardiology Associates in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.