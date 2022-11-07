Dr. Scott McKinney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McKinney, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott McKinney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Locations
Mckinney Podiatric Associates PA3692 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 946-1500
Mckinney Podiatry Associates2707 W Baker Rd Ste B, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (713) 946-1500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very short wait and very friendly
About Dr. Scott McKinney, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1003866179
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinney has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.
